South-East 2023 Vote Was A ‘Political Accident’, Won’t Repeat In 2027 – Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has described the outcome of the 2023 general elections in the South East as a “wrong national political calculation,” insisting that what transpired was a “political accident” that will not be repeated in 2027.

The Governor made the remarks while hosting leaders of the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, at the Government House in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The meeting, convened ahead of the party’s primaries, centred on fostering unity within the APC in the South East and galvanising support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during the meeting, Governor Uzodimma said: “We made a wrong national political calculation in the South East in 2023. What happened in the South East in 2023 is a political accident that will not repeat itself.”

He stressed the importance of unity among party members, urging leaders and stakeholders to put aside their differences in the interest of the region.

“Our job is to be our brother’s keeper. Unite, no matter the disagreement,” he said.

The region gave a block vote to opposition candidate Peter Obi in the last presidential election.

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The Governor further underscored the need for the South East to align politically with the ruling party at the centre in order to remain relevant in national politics.

“Nigeria is built on a tripod. The only way to reintegrate properly and take charge is to be part and parcel of the APC, to have a say in Nigeria,” he added.

According to him, greater political participation within the APC would enable the region to benefit more from the federal government.

“We must work for Bola Tinubu to be indebted to us. We have to invest to be able to earn dividends. We must get more votes for the President in the South East,” he stated.

Governor Uzodimma also expressed confidence in the electoral prospects of the APC in the region, saying: “President Bola Tinubu will win convincingly in the South East, and we will be signatories to that victory.”

He assured that efforts were ongoing to ensure stability in the region, adding: “We will enforce peace in the South East.”

He cautioned party members against allowing internal contests to create division, noting that the upcoming primaries should not become a battleground.

APC Stakeholders Call for Unity

In attendance were key APC stakeholders, including the party’s National Vice Chairman (South East), Ijeoma Arodiogbu; former Minister of State for Labour, Nkiru Onyejiocha; former Minister of State for Education, Henry Ikoh; and Chairman of the South East Development Commission, Emeka Wogu, among others.

In their separate remarks, party leaders emphasised the need for cohesion, discipline, and strategic focus as the APC prepares for its primaries and the broader electoral contest.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu said the political stakes in Abia State remain high, criticising the performance of the current administration, which he said has not met expectations.

“Abia needs a breath of fresh air. What we have seen in recent times is not good enough for our people,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with Imo State, Kalu praised Governor Uzodimma’s governance style.

“With similar allocation and resources, you can see that Governor Uzodimma is doing much better in Imo State. He is not making noise about his achievements, but the work is visible,” he noted.

He further accused the Abia State government of prioritising publicity over performance.

“In Abia, what we see is noise on social media without corresponding development on ground. Governance is not about propaganda; it is about results,” he added.

Kalu maintained that the APC must take over leadership in the state, expressing confidence in the party’s chances in 2027.

“The APC must win Abia in 2027, both in the governorship and in delivering the President. That is the only way to reposition the state and align with the centre for greater benefits,” he said.

The meeting ended with a shared commitment among APC leaders in the South East to strengthen party structures, deepen unity, and mobilise stronger electoral support for President Tinubu as momentum builds towards the 2027 general elections.