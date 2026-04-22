12 Killed, 14 Injured In Edo Road Accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 12 people in a fatal auto accident along the Benin–Auchi–Lokoja Road.

It said that the accident occurred on Wednesday at Egono, near Ewu.

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The agency explained that the incident, which involved a truck reportedly conveying both passengers and goods to Benin City, also left 14 people injured, while several others escaped unhurt.

Eyewitnesses said about 37 passengers were on board when the vehicle, allegedly speeding, attempted a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre, lost control, and skidded off the road before overturning and trapping occupants.

Spokesperson for the Edo State Command of the FRSC, Patricia Onwochei, who confirmed the incident, attributed the crash to wrongful overtaking.

According to her, one of the deceased has been buried, while the remaining 11 corpses were deposited at the mortuary of St. Lazarus Hospital in the area.