Adelabu Resigns As Power Minister To Pursue Gov Ambition

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has resigned as the Minister of Power to focus on his ambition to contest the governorship of Oyo State.

His resignation, contained in a letter dated April 22, 2026 and addressed to President Bola Tinubu, takes effect from April 30, 2026.

The letter was submitted through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and framed as a formal exit to allow for a smooth transition in office.

In the correspondence, Adelabu said he was stepping down with what he described as “a deep sense of honour and profound gratitude,” adding that the decision was necessary to ensure an orderly handover of responsibilities.

He expressed appreciation to the President for the opportunity to serve, describing his appointment as a privilege and highlighting his contribution to reforms in the power sector.

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“It has been a rare honour to contribute to national development under your leadership and to play a role in advancing reforms in the power sector—one of the most critical foundations of Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic transformation,” he wrote.

Adelabu said his resignation was driven by his intention to fully pursue his governorship ambition in Oyo State, noting that the aspiration dates back to 2016 during his time as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He recalled that he voluntarily resigned from the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2018 to pursue the same political goal.

He also cited provisions of the amended electoral law, stating that public office holders are restricted from contesting elections under the framework.

“In line with the provisions of the Amended Electoral Act 2026, which preclude political office holders from contesting elections, I consider it both appropriate and necessary to resign at this time,” he said.