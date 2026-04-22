COVID-19: No Sign Of Widespread Transmission In Cross River, Says NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has moved to douse public anxiety following the confirmation of a fresh COVID-19 case in Cross River State, maintaining that there are currently no signs of widespread transmission.

“All identified contacts are being followed up appropriately, and there is no evidence at this time of widespread transmission,” the NCDC said in a statement released by its director-general, Jide Idris.

On Tuesday, the Cross River State Government confirmed a fresh COVID-19 case, years after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an end to the global emergency phase of the virus. The disease shut down economies and killed millions of people globally.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Records Fresh Case Of COVID-19 Years After Global Epidemic

According to the Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Henry Ayuk, the index case, a Chinese national who works in Akamkpa Local Government Area of the coastal state, arrived in Nigeria on March 17. He later developed symptoms of the disease.

But the NCDC says the case has been isolated and managed according to standard protocols.

“The patient is in stable condition and responding to care,” Idris said.

Public Health Update | Press Statement Advertisement The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDV) confirms a reported COVID-19 case in Cross River State. The case is isolated, stable, and under proper care, with response measures already in place. There’s no sign of… pic.twitter.com/K6uJMXfI0j — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 22, 2026

Following the confirmation of the case, the NCDC, support partners, and the Cross River State Ministry of Health have “activated response measures, including contact tracing, surveillance, and infection prevention & control”.

“We continue to maintain routine surveillance for COVID-19 and other respiratory infections,” the public health institute said.

Nigerians are advised to maintain basic hygiene, including regular handwashing and respiratory etiquette, and to seek immediate medical attention if they are unwell.

The confirmation of the disease came years after the COVID-19 pandemic, which was first discovered in China in 2019, gripped the world, leading to deaths and millions of cases. At the height of the pandemic, Nigeria recorded over 3,000 deaths and 266,000 confirmed cases, leading to unprecedented economic lockdowns.

In the wake of that global crisis, authorities worldwide imposed stringent measures such as lockdowns to contain the spread.

However, health officials are now urging calm, following the fresh case in the South-South state.