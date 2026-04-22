Gov Yusuf Nominates Garo As Deputy Governor, Seeks Assembly’s Approval

The Governor of Kano, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has forwarded the nomination of Murtala Garo to the Kano State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as deputy governor.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the governor’s chief press secretary, Mustapha Muhammad.

“The Governor has transmitted the name of Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as Deputy Governor,” the statement read.

Garo’s nomination is in line with Section 191(3) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, which empowers a state governor to appoint a deputy governor in the event of a vacancy.

“The nomination followed wide consultations with key stakeholders across the state,” Muhammad said, adding that the governor had urged the Assembly to “grant the necessary approval to enable the nominee to assume office.”

Garo, 48, is described as an experienced political administrator with over two decades in public service.

“He has served in several capacities, including state organising secretary of his party, special adviser to the governor, and elected chairman of Kabo Local Government,” the statement added.

He also held positions as Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Kano and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and was the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

Governor Yusuf said the nomination forms part of efforts “to strengthen governance and sustain effective service delivery in Kano State”.

READ ALSO: Kano Deputy Gov Aminu Gwarzo Resigns Amid Allegations From State Assembly

The deputy governorship position became vacant following the resignation of the former occupant, Abdussalam Gwarzo, on March 27, 2026.

Gwarzo resigned and cited the need to ensure stability in governance and allow the office to function effectively.

“The Deputy Governor of Kano State has tendered his resignation from office… This decision, though difficult, has been taken in the overall interest of the people and the stability of governance in Kano State,” the Kwankwasiyya Movement said in a statement.

The Kano Assembly had accused him of misconduct and issues bordering on the discharge of his duties. They initiated moves to impeach him.