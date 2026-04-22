Heavy Security As FCT Teachers Set To Protest Over Unmet Demands

The planned protest by members of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), FCT chapter, is yet to commence at the entrance of the Federal Capital Territory Secretariat.

However, there is a high presence of security operatives stationed just across the entrance from the FCTA headquarters.

The union’s planned protest is part of their ongoing strike action, which commenced on Monday, April 20th, 2026, over what they described as unmet demands by the FCT administration.

The strike action follows an earlier communique issued by the Executive Council of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, FCT, on Friday, which directed primary and secondary school teachers to begin an indefinite strike on Monday.

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In the communique jointly signed by the chairman, Abdullahi Shafa; the secretary, Margaret Jethro; and the publicity secretary, Ibukun Adekeye, the union explained that the decision was the outcome of an emergency SWEC meeting convened to review the seven-day ultimatum issued to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, on March 11, which expired on March 29.

It added that the move also became necessary following the continued silence on the legitimate demands of teachers amid the prevailing harsh economic realities in the country, particularly in the FCT.

The union further noted that after it suspended its fourteen-week strike on July 9th, 2025, the FCT minister constituted a committee to harmonise all outstanding entitlements of primary school teachers and make necessary recommendations.

Yet, to date, there has been no implementation of the recommendations of the primary school teachers’ outstanding entitlements.