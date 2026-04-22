Mohammed-Led PDP Fixes ₦51m Presidential Form Fee For 2027 Elections

The Abdulrahman Mohammed-led Peoples Democratic Party has announced its timetable and fees for the 2027 general elections.

It fixed the cost of its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at a combined ₦51 million, while governorship aspirants are to pay ₦21 million.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday by the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, in a schedule released to journalists.

According to the timetable, the party plans to submit its membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission on April 21, 2026, and will notify the commission of its primary elections a day later, on April 22.

The sale of forms is set to begin on April 27 and close on May 4, with May 9 fixed as the deadline for submission of completed applications.

The document shows that all aspirants are required to pay ₦1 million for the expression of interest form, while nomination fees vary by office.

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Those seeking seats in State Houses of Assembly are to pay ₦2 million, House of Representatives aspirants ₦3 million, Senate aspirants ₦5 million, governorship aspirants ₦20 million, and presidential hopefuls ₦50 million. This brings the total cost for the presidency to ₦51 million and for governorship positions to ₦21 million.

Screening for aspirants contesting State Houses of Assembly, National Assembly, and governorship positions is scheduled for May 11, while presidential aspirants will be screened on May 12.

The presidential primary is slated for May 18, followed by governorship primaries on May 27. Primaries for the House of Representatives will hold on May 21, Senate primaries on May 23, and State Houses of Assembly primaries are expected to take place between May 21 and May 24. All appeals arising from the exercises are to be concluded by May 30, 2026.

Bature added that female aspirants will only be required to pay the expression of interest fee for their chosen offices.

The announcement comes amid a deepening internal crisis within the PDP, which has split the party into two groups.

One group is led by Tanimu Turaki and is backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, while the rival other group is headed by Abdulrahman Mohammed and enjoys the support of the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Several cases arising from the dispute are currently before the courts. At the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Wednesday, justices indicated that a date for judgment would be communicated to the parties.