Oil Prices Rise Despite US-Iran Ceasefire Extension

Oil prices edged higher Wednesday while Europe’s main stock markets eased on uncertainty surrounding the prospect of resumed Mideast peace talks following an extension to the US-Iran ceasefire.

Asian equities had a mixed trading day as investors wait for clarity but broadly expect that both US President Donald Trump and the authorities in Iran want to end a war that has sent oil and gas prices soaring.

“The ceasefire extension hasn’t done much to calm nerves given that worries remain about the impact of the energy squeeze on the global economy,” said Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club.

“Shipments from the Middle East are in limbo and a resolution to the conflict remains elusive, and the price of Brent crude, the benchmark, reflects this.”

Brent North Sea was once more closing in on $100 a barrel while main US contract, West Texas Intermediate, traded back above $90.

READ ALSO: Oil Falls, Stocks Mixed As Traders Weigh Outlook After Trump Extends Truce

Iranian gunboats attacked at least one container ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, maritime agencies said, despite US President Donald Trump announcing he was extending a ceasefire to allow more time for peace talks.

Trump said the US blockade of Iran’s ports would continue while Pakistani mediators try to revive dialogue.

Tehran has all but shut the strait in the seven weeks since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran that plunged the Middle East into war, with higher energy prices threatening economic growth worldwide.

“The US and Iran may be trying to shore up leverage and playing a game of who blinks first,” said Christopher Wong, a strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

“Whatever the outcome, the suspense in the interim may see risk appetite being curtailed,” he said.

Away from the war, investors were keeping tabs on the confirmation hearing by senators of Kevin Warsh, Trump’s pick to replace Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May.

Warsh told lawmakers he would not be controlled by the president as he fielded questions on his assets and central bank independence during his first hearing.

Trump has assailed Powell for not cutting interest rates more aggressively, and told CNBC on Tuesday that he would be disappointed if the new chair did not swiftly lower borrowing costs despite rising inflation.

In Britain, official data showed that annual inflation jumped to 3.3 percent in March as the Middle East war sent oil and gas prices surging.

– Key Figures Around 1045 GMT –

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.6 percent at $99.04 a barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $90.15 a barrel

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 10,491.92 points

Paris – CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 percent at 8,208.83

Frankfurt – DAX: DOWN 0.3 percent at 24,209.60

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 59,585.86 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.2 percent at 26,163.24 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 4,106.26 (close)

New York – Dow Jones: DOWN 0.6 percent at 49,149.38 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1752 from $1.1749 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3520 from $1.3511

Dollar/yen: UNCHANGED at 159.25 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.91 pence from 86.96 pence