Gov Lawal Meets Tinubu, Seeks Support On Zamfara Security, Economy

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal on Thursday met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to discuss security, economic development, and political developments in the state.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the closed-door meeting focused largely on efforts to address insecurity in Zamfara, as well as strategies to strengthen the state’s economy.

The statement noted that President Tinubu reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting the state, particularly through increased troop deployment and provision of necessary equipment to enhance security operations.

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“Governor Lawal held a closed-door meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today, immediately after the President met with APC Progressive Governors at the Presidential Villa,” the statement said.

“The focus of the meeting was the security situation in Zamfara, highlighting the progress made so far and identifying areas that require improvement to ensure lasting peace across the state.

“The President stressed his commitment to providing full support to the Zamfara State Government, including deploying more troops and essential equipment to guarantee effective operations.”

The governor also briefed the president on developments in the state’s economy, including improvements in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and explored areas where federal support could further boost economic growth.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to continued support, including exploring federal resources and programmes that could be utilised to strengthen local industries and create employment opportunities in Zamfara,” the statement added.