[UPDATED] FCCPC Seals Off Abuja Estate Over Alleged Housing Fraud

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed off Paradise Estate in Life Camp Extension, Abuja, following serious allegations of consumer rights violations.

The action was taken due to the estate’s alleged failure to deliver housing units to buyers despite receiving full payment.

The FCCPC also cited multiple public complaints and other offenses as grounds for the enforcement.

According to the Commission, numerous complaints had been lodged against Paradise Estate, but the management repeatedly failed to comply with regulatory directives.

The non-compliance prompted the FCCPC’s visitation and eventual sealing of the premises.

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Speaking to reporters, the FCCPC’s Deputy Director of Surveillance, Marvin Nadah, noted that the developer was given a seven-day window to respond to an official summons but failed to comply.

In its defense, Paradise Homes’ Head of Legal, Aloysius Ezenwa, argued that the transactions are protected under the existing “Contract of Sale.” The company expressed its dissatisfaction with the sealing, maintaining that the dispute is contractual matter that should be settled before a tribunal.

However, the FCCPC maintained that its actions were lawful and that it had not been served with any court appeal to halt the process.

The Commission reiterated its stance on prioritising the rights of Nigerian consumers and ensuring developers are held accountable.

It noted its commitment to protecting consumers from unfair business practices and warned other real estate developers to adhere strictly to contractual obligations and consumer protection laws.