Kwara PDP Youths Protest Alleged Political Victimisation Of Saraki

Youths of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State on Thursday staged a protest against what they described as the alleged political victimisation of the party’s leader, Bukola Saraki, over the 2018 Offa bank robbery incident.

The protesters held a rally across major streets of Ilorin before converging at the forecourt of the Emir of Ilorin’s palace, where they addressed a large crowd of PDP supporters.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, the Kwara State PDP Youth Leader, Adio Odunjo, called for the withdrawal of what he described as politically motivated narratives surrounding the case, saying it should be done in the interest of peace and unity in the Ilorin Emirate.

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The protesters questioned the continued reference to the case, insisting that it had been duly investigated and adjudicated.

They said: “This is not about justice. This is about politics, and about a politically desperate power bloc that believes no other Ilorin son should rise above its control.

“The Offa robbery case was thoroughly investigated by the Nigerian Police. The Director of Public Prosecution issued clear legal advice stating that there was no evidence linking Dr. Bukola Saraki directly or indirectly to the incident.

“Suspects were charged, trials were conducted, and judgments were delivered and upheld on appeal. So we ask again: what exactly is this government trying to achieve now?”

They further argued that while political opposition is part of democracy, attempts to link Saraki to a matter they said had been legally resolved were unacceptable.

“You may oppose him politically—that is democracy—but to attempt to smear his name with matters he has been legally cleared of is unacceptable. We will not keep quiet about it,” the youth leader added.

The group urged the state government to pursue governance with restraint and respect for institutions, warning against actions they believe could inflame political tensions.

“We urge Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to reflect carefully on the implications of this path. Leadership demands responsibility, restraint, and respect for institutions and heritage,” they said.

Also speaking, a widow of one of the victims of the Offa bank robbery incident, Habeebat Sanni, called on the state government to focus on development, security, and infrastructure rather than reopening old cases.