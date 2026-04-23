Politicking Aiding Insecurity, Leadership Has Failed Nigerians — Ningi

Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi, has blamed excessive politicking and leadership failure for the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, saying political leaders have not done enough to protect citizens.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Ningi said many political office holders, including himself, have diverted attention from governance to political activities at the expense of security.

“I look at politics as part and parcel of what is aiding this thing because a lot of us, myself included, have contracted our time in politicking rather than providing the much-needed security for our people,” he said.

“It is a failure of leadership. I am also included, and there is no regret in saying I am also involved.”

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He stressed that addressing insecurity requires political leaders to acknowledge their shortcomings in protecting lives and property, adding that failure to do so would amount to insensitivity.

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Ningi had earlier at plenary on Wednesday called for urgent measures to curb insecurity, including the possible suspension of political activities in affected parts of the country.

He said insecurity in several states had reached a level that required extraordinary intervention, warning that political activities in such areas may need to be halted temporarily.

He listed Borno, Plateau, Bauchi, Benue, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, and parts of Kano State as areas he considers most affected.

“We cannot continue to assume that because we are in Abuja, this does not affect us. It affects all of us,” he said.

“Either we suspend all political activities across the country, or we look at the frontline states—Borno, Plateau, Bauchi, Benue, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, and parts of Kano—and suspend political activities there until we are certain that these security challenges are under control.”

He added that the country was not doing enough to address insecurity, noting that he was not singling out any individual or group for blame.

Ningi also expressed concern over recent killings of senior military officers by terrorist groups, describing the situation as deeply troubling.

“I think we are not doing enough. We must do enough to show Nigerians that we are truly the Senate of the Federal Republic,” he said.