Trump Orders US Navy To Destroy Boats Laying Mines In Hormuz

President Donald Trump on Thursday vowed the United States would destroy any vessel laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as he ratchets up pressure on Iran to reopen the crucial sea passage.

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be… that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now.”

Iran has pledged it will keep the strategic strait closed to all but a trickle of approved vessels for as long as the United States blockades its ports, brushing off Trump’s demands.

READ ALSO: Trump Envoy Wants Italy To Replace Iran At World Cup

Peace talks in Islamabad remain stalled, with Iran not confirming its participation and the stand-off battering the world economy.

“Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is!” Trump added Thursday.

He claimed the United States had “total control” over Hormuz and would only reopen it when Iran agreed to a peace deal.

AFP