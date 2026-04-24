4 Brigade Emerges Top At Army Inter-Brigade Competition

The 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army has emerged as the overall winner of the 2026 2 Division Inter-Brigade Corporals and Below Competition, held in Benin City, Edo State.

According to a statement signed by Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 4 Brigade, Captain Kennedy Anyanwu, the four-day competition took place from April 20 to 23 at the Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ekehuan, with 4 Brigade serving as host.

The army noted that the competition brought together participating formations, including 12 Brigade, 32 Artillery Brigade, 22 Armoured Brigade, 42 Engineers Brigade, and 2 Division Garrison.

At the end of the contest, 4 Brigade clinched the top position, while 12 Brigade and 2 Division Garrison finished second and third, respectively.

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Speaking during the event, the Commander of 4 Brigade, Brigadier General Ahmed Balogun, explained that the exercise was designed to enhance combat proficiency, leadership skills, organisational capacity, teamwork, endurance, and esprit de corps among junior-ranked soldiers.

He added that it also serves as a platform to prepare them for higher responsibilities.

Balogun emphasised that the competition was not solely about winning, but about fostering unity, resilience, and continuous improvement within the ranks.

He also appreciated the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife, for entrusting the Brigade with hosting responsibilities and for his commitment to personnel training and welfare.

In his closing remarks, the Special Guest of Honour and Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Major General Adebayo Adegbite, expressed satisfaction with the overall conduct of the exercise.

He stated that the competition had largely achieved its objectives, noting that the various events had enhanced participants’ physical and mental capacity, as well as their leadership and organisational abilities.

Adegbite urged participants to apply the knowledge and experience gained during the competition in their respective formations, particularly in addressing the nation’s prevailing security challenges.

He also commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for his commitment to the development of junior non-commissioned officers, describing them as the backbone of the Nigerian Army.

He further praised the planning team for organising a competition that was both rigorous and reflective of real-world operational standards.

Events featured during the competition included drill exercises, combat swimming, map reading, weapon handling and firing, combat cross-country race, and obstacle crossing.

The closing ceremony was attended by heads of security agencies in Edo State, alongside friends and associates of the Brigade.

Highlights of the event included obstacle crossing displays, presentation of awards and souvenirs, as well as group photographs.