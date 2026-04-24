Angélique Kidjo Features Davido, Ayra Starr On 19th Album ‘Hope’

Five-time Grammy Award-winning singer Angélique Kidjo has released her 19th studio album, Hope, a star-studded project featuring a host of global music icons.

The album includes collaborations with internationally acclaimed artistes such as Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Quavo, as well as Nigerian stars Davido and Ayra Starr, among others.

Kidjo revealed that the 16-track album took five years to complete and is dedicated to her late mother, Yvonne, whose influence she described as deeply inspiring.

“She is the one who taught me that every dream I had could be accomplished, that hope for a better future is what makes us human. She left us five years ago, but her message resonates to this very day,” the singer said.

“I put my whole heart into this album, and I’m so grateful to all the great artists who have contributed their genius to the album,” she added.

This is it: HOPE!! is out everywhere !! This one is about nothing but good vibes, good energy and the power of staying together. Let’s celebrate life, resilience, and the joy of being alive !! https://t.co/24NazDXjOh pic.twitter.com/QGzLKqjSOT — Angelique Kidjo (@angeliquekidjo) April 24, 2026

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The album combines Afrobeats with American R&B, funk, and global pop, reflecting Kidjo’s signature cross-cultural sound.

Ahead of the album’s release, Kidjo dropped Joy, featuring Davido, in 2024 to widespread acclaim.

Other tracks on the album include Bando featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo; Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) with Ayra Starr; No Stopping Us featuring Pharrell Williams; and Fall on Me with PJ Morton.

Additional collaborations include Oyaya featuring IZA and Nile Rodgers; Superwoman with Dadju; I’m on Fire with The Cavemen; and Kakua featuring Diamond Platnumz.

I’m excited to have been selected as the cover star of @AppleMusic Alpha Women playlist – the home of Africa’s leading female artists who are history-makers and game-changers in their respective genres. https://t.co/OASWYeJChx pic.twitter.com/4WTalh8MWf — Angelique Kidjo (@angeliquekidjo) April 24, 2026

The album also features contributions from Soweto Gospel Choir, Charlie Wilson, Florent Pagny, and Fally Ipupa.

A standout moment on the album is Kidjo’s solo rendition of Jerusalema, originally by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode, which adds a spiritual and emotional layer to the project.

Describing the album’s theme, Kidjo said: “This one is about nothing but good vibes, good energy and the power of staying together. I poured my heart into every rhythm and every word, and I can’t wait for it to become the soundtrack to your most beautiful moments.

“Let’s celebrate life, resilience, and the joy of being alive.”

She reiterated her gratitude to all collaborators, noting that the project remains a deeply personal tribute to her late mother.