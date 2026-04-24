FG Increases Allowances For Civil Servants

The Federal Government has approved an increase in peculiar allowances and other welfare benefits for civil servants.

Nigeria’s Head of the Civil Service, Didi Walson-Jack, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, in a move expected to increase the take-home pay of civil servants and boost the morale of the government’s workforce.

Walson-Jack said the increment affects workers under the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) and the Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS).

This is targeted at ensuring a broad-based impact across all cadres of the civil service.

According to her, the allowances have been structured to reflect across all grade levels, leading to better earnings for senior and junior officers.

READ ALSO: Makinde Announces ₦10,000 Transportation Support For Civil Servants Amid Fuel Price Hike

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has approved a review of some key allowances for civil servants.

Some of them include duty tour allowance (DTA), estacode, and book allowance.

The head of service said almost all allowances in the Public Service Rules have been revised.

One key reform is the approval of 100 percent DTA, which is for civil servants attending approved training programmes irrespective of whether travel is involved or not.

She said, “Even if you are based in Abuja and attend training within Abuja, you are entitled to full DTA.”

Apart from salary-related adjustments, the Federal Government has also introduced an exit benefit scheme for retiring civil servants under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The scheme, which provides 100 per cent of a retiree’s full emoluments as an exit package, in addition to their pension, takes effect from January 1, 2026.

For the head of service, the move is part of efforts to enhance dignity in retirement. She maintained that no public servant should leave service without adequate financial support.

The Federal Government equally confirmed the operationalisation of the Employee Compensation Scheme, aimed at financially protecting workers who suffer job-related injuries or death.

Nigeria’s latest reforms followed an increase in calls from labour unions for improved welfare for civil servants as the cost of living continues to soar, putting more pressure on workers.

It comes about two years after the Federal Government approved a salary rise of between 25% and 35% for civil servants on the remaining six consolidated salary structures.

The salary structure includes the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS), Consolidated Police Salary Structure (CONPOSS), Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS), Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure (CONICCS), and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS).

Support for Oyo Workers

In the meantime, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced a ₦10,000 monthly transportation support fund for civil servants in the state to cushion the impacts of the rising costs of living.

Makinde said this will run for an initial period of three months. According to him, the move is part of the Oyo government’s response to prevailing economic pressures, particularly the rising cost of transportation.

The governor said it will help lessen the financial burden on civil servants in the state and ensure uninterrupted service delivery across ministries, departments, and agencies.

“This support is a direct response to the realities our workers are facing,” Makinde said. “We understand that transportation costs have gone up significantly, and as a government, we must act to ease that burden.”

The transport allowance took effect in March, 2026.