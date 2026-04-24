Man City Will Not Risk Rodri In FA Cup Semi-Final, Says Guardiola

Rodri will not be risked in Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Southampton this weekend even though he is recovering from a groin injury, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

The Spanish midfielder came off late in last weekend’s crucial 2-1 win over Arsenal, and he missed the midweek victory over Burnley, which took City top of the Premier League.

With the club chasing a seventh Premier League title in nine seasons, Guardiola is unwilling to take a chance on the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner at Wembley.

The groin issue is the latest in a series of setbacks for the 29-year-old Rodri since he suffered a serious knee injury early last season, and the focus is on proving his fitness for the league trip to Everton on May 4.

Guardiola said the midfielder was “better” but was unsure if he would face Everton.

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“Hopefully, but we don’t want to take a risk because if he’s injured, we’re losing him for the next three games; that’s why it’s so important,” he said.

The Blues will face a resurgent Southampton, who are unbeaten since January and are pushing for a return to the Premier League.

Guardiola said that his players would not underestimate the Championship side as City attempt to reach a fourth straight final.

“They have knocked out Fulham and Arsenal, so (their form) speaks for itself,” he said. “They are in a good rhythm, but this is a real opportunity to get to the final.”

AFP