No Court Pronouncement Has Invalidated Lagos Monthly Sanitation — Environment Commissioner

The Lagos State Government has said that the monthly environmental sanitation will resume on Saturday, April 25, 2026, across the state.

The Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, who stated this on Friday said that the exercise had not been nullified by any court pronouncment.

READ ALSO: Lagos Orders Residents To Observe Indoor Restriction For April 25 Sanitation Exercise

“Tomorrow morning between 6:30am and 8:30am, we begin a new chapter in our collective journey toward a cleaner Lagos. The monthly environmental sanitation exercise returns, and I am calling on every resident to come out and participate actively,” he said in a statement on his X handle.

“Let me address the confusion some have tried to create. No court pronouncement has invalidated this exercise. The State proceeded to the Court of Appeal, and judgment was delivered in our favour.

“The court affirmed that the laws used for the implementation and enforcement of environmental sanitation are legitimate and constitutional. So disregard those who choose to mislead the public,” Wahab added.

‘Collaborative Project’

The commissioner said that ensuring a clean environment is a collective responsibility.

“We have planned this for over a year. We have thought it through. We cannot keep complaining about dirty surroundings and blaming government while shirking our own responsibilities. The care of our environment is a collaborative project between government and citizens.

“Major transport unions controlling about 90 per cent of vehicles on our roads have pledged not to deploy their vehicles from major parks during the sanitation window. If government vehicles are staying put, what will it cost us to stay home for just two hours to clean our environment?,” he said.

Wahab, however, disclosed that there are exceptions for some situations, including emergencies, scheduled flights, and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

“We are not unreasonable. Exceptions exist for emergencies, scheduled flights, and students writing JAMB exams. LAWMA has been fully mobilized to evacuate waste generated. Environmental health officers will monitor properties, and defaulters will be served abatement notices.

“Tomorrow, let us show Lagos and the world that we are ready to take ownership of our environment. Two hours. One Saturday each month. A cleaner, healthier, flood-free Lagos for all of us,” the commissioner added.