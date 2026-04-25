2027: I Haven’t Made Up My Mind To Support Anybody Except Tinubu — Nwifuru

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has given an assurance that he will not impose any candidate on the people in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

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Governor Nwifuru stated that he would support the reelection of President Bola Tinubu.

“I have not made up my mind to support anybody except President Bola Tinubu, who has demonstrated love and support to us as a state,” he said in a statement released on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor.

Nwifuru called on aspirants to be mindful of their conduct and comments to avoid overheating the polity, urging them to align their fates with destiny.

“You can only be there when God says so. Let us be calm, let us be humble,” he advised.

The governor also disclosed that he would meet with stakeholders of the state to discuss how to achieve a seamless electoral process.

“We will start zonal meetings on Wednesday: it will run from Thursday to Friday, when I might have finished meeting with the leaders of the state.

“We will discuss the Senate, House of Representatives, State House of Assembly, and governorship,” he said.

He, however, noted that the state would vote for the President at the polls.

“We will not discuss the president’s position, because that one is a no-go area. We have only one presidential candidate, who is President Bola Tinubu.

“He is the only president who has started a project here and will commission it. We are giving him our votes a hundred percent,” the governor added.