EFCC Arrests Cameroonian For Alleged ₦1.5bn Bank Fraud In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ikoyi, Lagos, have arrested a Cameroonian businessman, Bekono Eric, for allegedly defrauding a first-generation bank of about N1.5bn.

A statement by the Commission described the 47-year-old suspect as a member of a suspected trans-border syndicate that allegedly specialises in credit card fraud.

He was arrested on Thursday, April 23, 2026, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

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According to the EFCC, investigations revealed that members of the suspected syndicate allegedly open bank accounts in Nigeria, obtain Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and PINs, and then move to neighbouring countries where they allegedly used the cards to carry out fraudulent transactions on accounts belonging to customers with high balances.

The suspect will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.