Fuel Subsidy Removal, Other Reforms Hold Long-Term Benefits, FG Tells Nigerians

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that economic reforms such as fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange reforms, and fiscal restructuring have long-term benefits to all.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance while receiving an award on Friday in Lagos.

Idris, who was conferred with ‘Image Maker Award 2026’ at the ceremony, reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the highest standards of public communication, anchored on truth, transparency, and accountability, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim, on Saturday.

The recognition comes at a pivotal time for Nigeria, marked by bold reforms and a commitment to repositioning the nation for sustainable growth.

“This award is a testament to the trust we strive to build with every Nigerian. Communication is at the heart of governance, and it must foster confidence, unity, and hope,” said Idris, adding, “Communication must not only inform but also build trust”, he said.

He further highlighted the importance of transparency and regular engagement with the public and the media, noting that fostering open dialogue has been crucial in bridging the gap between governance and public perception.

The Minister also underscored the vital role of timely, accurate information in matters of national security, stressing ongoing collaboration with security agencies and media partners to maintain public calm and strengthen confidence in government efforts.

He also recognised the indispensable roles of the media, his colleagues in government, and the Ministry of Information and National Orientation’s dedicated staff in advancing Nigeria’s communication framework.

“As we navigate major policy shifts—including the removal of fuel subsidies, foreign exchange reforms, and fiscal restructuring—our approach has centered on clarity, consistency, and credibility. We are committed to ensuring that government decisions are communicated with empathy and responsibility, always highlighting their long-term benefits for all Nigerians,” Idris emphasised.

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He reaffirmed his commitment to “upholding the highest standards of public communication, anchored on truth, transparency, and accountability.” The award, he explained, “is not an endpoint, but a call to do more for the Nigerian people.”

The Vanguard Media Limited award was attended by distinguished Nigerians, including the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah; Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas; the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim; the Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah; and a host of others.