Gov Eno Offers Scholarships, Jobs, Housing To Orphans On 62nd Birthday

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has marked his 62nd birthday by offering scholarships, automatic employment, housing support, and other benefits to children and caregivers in orphanages across the state.

The Governor announced the development during a special celebration at Divine Children’s Home, Atan Offot, Uyo, where he said he chose to celebrate with the less privileged to inspire hope and reinforce the message that background should not limit destiny.

“We are here to encourage them and to give them hope. For me, this is renewed hope… that they will know they are not rejected, they are not desolate; we are with them, and that gives me a happy birthday,” he said.

Governor Eno noted that since assuming office, he has dedicated his birthdays to acts of compassion, describing service to humanity as his greatest source of fulfillment.

Addressing the children, the governor reassured them of a brighter future, stressing that no child is without purpose.

“No child is born by accident… We will nurture them and help them realise their destinies,” he said, urging them to embrace hope and believe in their future.

READ ALSO: Northern States Threaten Boycott Of 2026 National Sports Festival Over Event Reduction

As part of the gesture, Governor Eno directed that 22 volunteer caregivers and four others be granted automatic employment in the state civil service.

He also approved further vocational training for 15 beneficiaries at the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development Centre and the Dakadda Skills Acquisition Centre, with starter packs to be provided upon completion.

In addition, he approved an overseas postgraduate scholarship for one beneficiary, Abigail Okon Edet, while directing that two graduates already in the civil service be provided with housing.

Plans were also announced to relocate beneficiaries to proper accommodation outside the orphanage system to enable independent living.

The governor cautioned against the unchecked proliferation of orphanages, urging strict adherence to regulatory standards, while calling on individuals and organisations to continue supporting vulnerable groups.

In her remarks, the Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Helen Eno Obareki, described the governor as a compassionate leader whose policies consistently prioritise the welfare of the vulnerable.

She noted that his decision to celebrate with orphanages reflects a broader commitment to improving the lives of disadvantaged citizens across the state.