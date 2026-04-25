Police Distance Edo CP Agbonika From Viral Video Remarks

The Edo State Police Command has distanced its Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, from a viral video circulating on social media, in the company of a Benin City-based comedian, Emmanuel Eghogho, while allegedly on official duty.

In a Friday statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, the Command clarified that the remarks made in the video by Eghogho are entirely his personal views and do not reflect the position of the Commissioner of Police or the Edo State Police Command.

Agbonika received backlashes after a viral video showed him allegedly smiling while Egogo, also known as Eghogho, allegedly threatened political opponents and allegedly warned people not to return to Benin.

However, the Command stressed that at no time did the Commissioner of Police endorse or align himself with the comments, noting that the remarks are being examined for any potential security implications beyond comedy or showmanship.

It further described CP Agbonika as a thorough professional and non-partisan officer, fully committed to the constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force.

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The statement also recalled an earlier call on political parties, their supporters, and the general public to conduct their activities peacefully and within the ambit of the law, reiterating that all individuals and groups are free to pursue legitimate political interests.

The Command, however, warned that any act of violence, incitement, thuggery, or conduct capable of undermining public peace and security will not be tolerated, stressing that offenders will be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.

It reaffirmed commitment to maintaining peace, public safety, and the protection of democratic processes across the state.