Resident Doctors Suspend Planned Strike As FG Promises Arrears

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its planned indefinite strike following the Federal Government’s reversal of the implementation of the reviewed Professional Allowance Table (PAT) and renewed assurances on outstanding payments.

The decision was announced in a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held virtually on Saturday.

NARD had earlier resolved to embark on a total and indefinite strike over the government’s suspension of the reviewed allowance structure and other unresolved welfare concerns affecting resident doctors nationwide.

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However, the association said it reconsidered its position after reviewing the outcomes of high-level engagements with key government officials and health-sector stakeholders.

According to the communiqué signed by NARD President, Dr Mohammad Usman Suleiman; Secretary-General, Dr Shuaibu Ibrahim; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr Abdulmajid Yahya Ibrahim, the Federal Government has now reversed its earlier decision on the allowance table.

“The NEC observed that the earlier decision to halt the implementation of the reviewed Professional Allowance Table (PAT) has been reversed, with implementation expected to reflect in the April salary and beyond,” the statement read.

The association also noted the government’s renewed commitment to settling outstanding promotion and salary arrears owed to resident doctors in affected institutions.

In addition, NARD said initial approval had been secured for the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), with assurances that the disbursement process would be concluded.

“The NEC observed that the Budget Office has indicated its readiness to commence the process for the payment of the outstanding nineteen months’ arrears of the Professional Allowance,” the communiqué added.

Despite the progress, the doctors expressed concern about the continued delay in paying house officers’ salaries and called for urgent action to address the issue.

Following its deliberations, the NEC demanded the sustained implementation of the reviewed allowance structure, the prompt payment of all outstanding arrears, and the expedited disbursement of the residency training fund.

It also called for the immediate commencement of the process to clear the 19-month arrears and the convening of an urgent stakeholders’ meeting to resolve delays affecting house officers’ salaries.

“In light of the above developments, the NEC resolves to suspend the proposed total, indefinite, and comprehensive strike action, with a review of progress to be undertaken at the May Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) in Kano,” the statement said.

NARD expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and several ministers, government agencies, and stakeholders for their interventions in resolving the dispute.