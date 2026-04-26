At Least 42 Killed In Chad Intercommunal Fighting, Says Govt

At least 42 people were killed in fighting between ethnic groups in the east of Chad, a government official said Sunday.

A government delegate said the clashes Saturday in the sub-prefecture of Guereda in Wadi Fira province began as a dispute over a water well.

Several ministers, senior local officials, and the military’s chief of staff were dispatched to the scene on Sunday.

“The situation is under control and remains so,” Limane Mahamat, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, said on the state broadcaster.

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For several years, eastern Chad has been plagued by conflicts between farmers and nomadic Arab herders. Tensions have been exacerbated by refugees fleeing fighting in neighbouring Sudan.

Conflicts over farm and grazing land have caused more than a thousand deaths and 2,000 injuries between 2021 and 2024, according to estimates by the NGO International Crisis Group.

AFP