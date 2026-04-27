China Blocks Meta’s Acquisition Of AI Firm Manus

China has blocked Meta’s acquisition of AI startup Manus, the country’s top economic planning body said Monday, following media reports last month that Beijing had restricted two co-founders from leaving the country.

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Beijing’s National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement that it will “prohibit the foreign investment in the acquisition of the Manus project” and “requires the parties involved to withdraw the acquisition transaction”.

AFP