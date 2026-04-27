Gunmen Abduct Poultry Farm Manager In Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted a poultry farm manager, Afolabi Ajayi, in the Imafon community, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday when the victim arrived at the farm to supervise workers.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants emerged from a nearby bush shortly after Ajayi stepped out of his vehicle and forcefully whisked him away.

A family source said the development has thrown relatives and workers into panic, noting that the kidnappers are yet to make contact or demand ransom.

“He came to the farm to check on the workers and assess how things were going, but suddenly the gunmen appeared from nowhere and dragged him into the bush,” the source said.

The source added that the incident was immediately reported to the police, prompting a swift response from security operatives.

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The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a telephone conversation, stating that the command had deployed tactical teams to secure the victim’s rescue and track down the perpetrators.

“The command has been notified of a kidnapping incident at Imafon, where a farmer was abducted while working on his farm,” Jimoh said.

“In swift response, additional security personnel, including tactical teams, have been deployed and are currently combing the surrounding bush to ensure the safe rescue of the victim and the apprehension of the perpetrators,” he added.

Jimoh assured the public that efforts are ongoing to rescue the victim and apprehend the suspects.

“The command assures the public that all necessary operational strategies are being employed, with utmost priority placed on the victim’s safety. Further updates will be communicated as the situation unfolds,” he said.

Meanwhile, there has been a rise in kidnapping incidents in Imafon and other communities in Akure North Local Government Area in recent weeks.

This has prompted residents to call on the government and security agencies to intensify surveillance and improve security in the area.