Sanwo-Olu Endorses Deputy Hamzat For Lagos Gov Election

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has endorsed his deputy, Kadri Hamzat, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2027 governorship election in the state.

READ ALSO: Lagos Gov Poll: Hamzat Hasn’t Declared Interest, Tinubu Hasn’t Endorsed Anyone – Jandor

Sanwo-Olu endorsed him at Lagos House, Marina, alongside members of the state executive council and APC leaders.

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Also present were all the 57 local government chairmen, as well as local council development area chairmen.

He said Hamzat has the capacity to run for the state because of his vast knowledge and experience.

“And at the end of the day, with the consultation that we’re doing, and it was unanimous with all of us in that room to say that the deputy governor is a man who’s fit, ready.

“He’s been well baked. He’s been well manicured. He’s been well ‘pepperonied’ for this job,” the governor added.

Consultations

The deputy governor has been holding consultations with key members of the ruling party ahead of the 2027 governorship race for Lagos State.

On Sunday, he met with Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, to consult.

Those who attended the meeting included the Secretary of the Governors’ Advisory Council, Muti Are; Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon; Bode Oyedele; Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Adekunle Olayinka; Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Hakeem Shittu, among others.

Leading the conversation, Obanikoro said they had come to seek Gbajabiamila’s support for Hamzat.

The former lawmaker said that the deputy governor is well-grounded in Lagos State politics and needs the support of the leaders of the APC to win the governorship race.

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In his remarks, Hamzat said that Nigeria must not fail, expressing confidence that the party would win the election at the federal and state levels.

According to him, APC is an organised party, and its leadership structure must be sustained, which is why he has come to visit the chief of staff.

Hamzat also noted that the economic stability achieved by President Tinubu must be maintained, and the party must get it right in picking its governorship aspirant to maintain the governance structure in Lagos State.

“We discussed the direction of our state and the work required to move it forward.

“It remains our shared responsibility to strengthen Lagos and continue delivering better outcomes for our people. I am focused and clear about the work ahead,” the deputy governor wrote on his X account.