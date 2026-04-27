[VIDEO] Insecurity: We’re Tired Of Burying People, Says SDP’s Adebayo

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has expressed concern over Nigeria’s rising insecurity, saying citizens are “tired of burying people.”

Adebayo, who spoke during a guest appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, blamed the crisis on poor governance and lack of political will, arguing that the situation is not complex but a result of leadership failure.

He accused the government of using insecurity for political advantage, mismanaging resources, and failing to take decisive action.

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Adebayo also criticised both the ruling party and sections of the opposition, saying many politicians are part of the same broken system and cannot deliver real change. According to him, Nigeria needs a complete shift in its political structure, not just a change of leaders.

He urged Nigerians to become more active in the democratic process by organising, voting responsibly, and holding leaders accountable. Adebayo maintained that meaningful progress would only come when citizens demand better governance and reject ineffective leadership.