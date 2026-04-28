11 Killed, Others Wounded as Bandits Attack Katsina Community

Eleven persons were killed while two others sustained varying degrees of injury in a fresh attack carried out by some suspected bandits on the Gurbi community in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The injured victims were evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention. At the same time, the bodies of the deceased have been released to their families for burial in line with Islamic rites.

The Katsina State Police Command said the incident occurred at about 2:40 pm on April 26th, 2026, when the hoodlums attacked the village and fatally shot residents before the arrival of security agencies.

According to the spokesman of the command, Abubakar Sadiq, on receipt of the distress call, a joint security team comprising the police, military, and other sister security agencies, led by the DPO, promptly mobilised to the scene.

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Sadiq added that the assailants fled on sighting the advancing security forces. According to him, normalcy has since been restored to the area.

He stated that the State Commissioner of Police, Ali Fage, has deployed additional tactical teams to the area to forestall further attacks.

The commissioner has also directed the Divisional Police Officer and Area Commander to intensify intelligence-led patrols and ensure robust synergy with sister security agencies and community stakeholders.

The Command commiserated with the families of the deceased and assured the public that efforts are in top gear to track, apprehend, and prosecute the perpetrators of this heinous act.

It urged members of the public to remain calm and to provide useful information to assist the ongoing investigations.

The incident is the latest in the list of attacks in communities in the North-West state and other regions of the country in the last few days.

On Sunday, gunmen killed at least 29 people in an attack on the Guyaku and Telabala communities in the Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The attackers invaded the community during a football match at a primary school at about 5:00 p.m. They shot sporadically and prompted residents to flee to safer locations.