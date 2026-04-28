2027 Elections: Faleke Picks Up Presidential Forms For Tinubu

The lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Hon. James Faleke, on Tuesday picked up the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for President Bola Tinubu, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) commenced the sale of forms for the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

According to a post on the party’s X handle, the exercise was held at the Abuja Continental Hotel (formerly Sheraton), where the forms were formally presented by a delegation from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Faleke’s payment for and collection of the N100 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms on behalf of President Bola Tinubu effectively mark the official start of the President’s re-election bid.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, January 16, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections. Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled to follow on Saturday, February 6, 2027.

INEC also announced that party primaries, including the resolution of related disputes, will take place between April 23 and May 30, 2026.

READ ALSO: [2027 Elections] APC Releases Revised Timetable, Sets Dates For Primaries, Nomination Fees

According to the commission, campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections will commence on August 19, 2026, while campaigns for governorship and state assembly elections will begin on September 9, 2026.

Meanwhile, the APC on Monday released a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections, adjusting key dates for screening, primaries, appeals, and other internal party processes.

The APC stated that the sale of forms will run from April 25 to May 2, 2026, while submission of completed forms closes on May 4, 2026. Screening of aspirants is scheduled for May 6 to May 9, 2026, covering State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, and presidential aspirants in phases.

Screening appeals for State House of Assembly and House of Representatives aspirants will hold from May 12 to May 13, 2026.

Primary elections will begin on May 15, 2026, starting with the House of Representatives, followed by the Senate, State Houses of Assembly, governorship, and presidential primaries, and ending on May 23, 2026.

The party also released the cost of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, with House of Assembly aspirants to pay ₦1,000,000 and ₦5,000,000 respectively, House of Representatives ₦1,000,000 and ₦9,000,000, Senate ₦3,000,000 and ₦17,000,000, governorship ₦10,000,000 and ₦40,000,000, and presidential aspirants ₦30,000,000 and ₦70,000,000.

It added that female aspirants, youths, and persons with disabilities will pay only the Expression of Interest fee and 50 per cent of the Nomination fee for each position.

The APC directed that all payments be made into designated party accounts at Union Bank Plc (0239691733), UBA Plc (1025098328), and Zenith Bank Plc (1014008105).