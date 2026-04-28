JUST IN: Senate President Declares Jimoh Ibrahim’s Seat Vacant

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has formally declared the Ondo South senatorial seat vacant.

The declaration follows the recent appointment of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Making the announcement during Tuesday’s plenary, the Senate President noted that the vacancy takes immediate effect, in line with constitutional provisions.

Senator Akpabio further directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organise a by-election to fill the vacant seat within the next 30 days.

Under the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Senate is required to notify the electoral umpire of any vacancy in its membership to initiate the process of a fresh election.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, a businessman and politician, represented the district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before his diplomatic appointment.

Details soon…