FCCPC Launches Investigation Into Viral Bread Review Controversy

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has launched an investigation into a viral bread review that has raised concerns over product quality and consumer rights.

FCCPC’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, said this during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday.

“People could exercise their right to that extent, but in the particular case on the bread issue, let me tell you, those kinds of things raised certain red flags with us, and as soon as we got wind of it, our surveillance and investigation department and even our legal services were up to ensure that certain things happened,” he said.

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Ijagwu spoke days after a video of a lady, Love Doshima, who claimed that a loaf of bread she bought remained fresh for over two months, went viral.

In the aftermath of the review, the baker reportedly sued her for ₦50 million.

But the FCCPC director stated that the agency has ensured the lady’s release after she was reportedly arrested over the matter.

“We facilitated with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to take on board the sample that was referenced by that particular consumer for further analysis,” he said.

“We also ensured that when we heard the person who was actually the consumer in question was being harassed and taken to the police, we ensured that the consumer got released.”

Ijagwu noted that the FCCPC operates strictly within the confines of the law and, as such, “The law ensures that consumers are provided with information and also guarantees them the right to be heard; if a consumer suffers anything, definitely the consumer has a right to make certain representations.

“We would look at those issues within the confines of our law as a right to information and the right to be heard, and that is even a right to redress by implication because the right to be heard is part of a right to redress.”

“We provided assistance from one point to the other, and we are keeping tabs on that matter. Our operatives are very much on it. We are interested in it, and we even want the termination to be made,” Ijagwu added.