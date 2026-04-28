Hamzat Forcing Consensus, Scared Of Primaries, Says Lagos APC Gov Aspirant Ajose

A Lagos State governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Samuel Ajose, has accused the state’s Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, of attempting to impose a consensus candidacy ahead of the party’s 2027 governorship primaries.

Ajose stated this during an interview on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He questioned the push for consensus within the party, insisting that all aspirants must agree before such a process can be adopted.

“We understand what consensus means. Consensus says that every aspirant who has picked the party and nomination form must consent to it. We don’t know why Hamzat is scared of going into the primaries.

“If you are big, you have the popularity, the networks and the grassroots support, then let’s go into the primaries. Why is everybody scared of the primaries? Everybody must go into the primaries; that is what the constitution says,” Ajose stated.

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The Lagos governorship aspirant maintained that the party’s constitution provides for a primary election where aspirants can test their popularity, expressing confidence that the process would reflect the will of party members.

“We are all going to meet in the primaries and let everybody come in to test their strength, and we will see the results in the next few weeks.

“The masses are tired of how Lagos is being run. The masses are tired of the leadership in Lagos, and they want something new,” said Ajose.

The aspirant also dismissed recent endorsement claims within the APC, insisting they did not originate from President Bola Tinubu.

He alleged that certain party actors were attempting to pressure the President into backing a preferred candidate, describing the move as a “kangaroo endorsement” carried out without the consent of other aspirants.

Ajose stressed that no formal meeting had been convened to decide on a consensus candidate, noting that such a process would require the involvement of all aspirants.

According to him, if a consensus arrangement were to be adopted, the President would invite all contenders to deliberate and reach a collective agreement.

His comments come amid reports that the APC’s Governance Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos has adopted Hamzat as its consensus governorship aspirant for the 2027 election.

The GAC, chaired by Tajudeen Olusi, reportedly reached the decision at a meeting held at Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, citing party unity as the reason for opting for consensus over primaries.

The sitting governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also publicly endorsed his deputy, Hamzat, alongside party leaders and local government chairmen, describing him as experienced and well-prepared for leadership.

Hamzat, who has served as deputy governor since 2019, has in recent days intensified consultations with key stakeholders, including the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, as part of efforts to consolidate support for his governorship ambition.

The GAC, the highest decision-making body of the APC in Lagos State, was established in 1999 by President Tinubu and plays a key role in shaping succession plans, appointments and zoning arrangements within the party.