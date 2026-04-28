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JUST IN: Ghana Pulls Out Of US Aid Talks Over Demands For Personal Data

Negotiations for a significant multi-year aid package between Ghana and the United States have collapsed. Sources reveal the deal ended after U.S. negotiators reportedly became "hostile" over Ghana's refusal to grant access to its citizens' personal data.

By Nebianet Usaini
Updated April 28, 2026
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Ghana has ended talks for a multi-year aid deal with the United States after Washington demanded access to citizens’ personal data, a source close to the West African nation’s government has told the media.

The United States has been striking new health aid deals across Africa after the administration of US President Donald Trump dismantled the long-standing USAID agency and curtailed the role of NGOs.

“The deal is dead,” the source said this week, noting that Ghana’s negotiating team included health officials, suggesting it may have been partly tied to health.

The US team became “hostile” and piled on “pressure” after Ghana pushed back on the demand for personal data, the source told AFP.

 

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