I Am Leaving Labour Party To Join PRP – Datti Baba-Ahmed

The 2023 Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, says he is set to leave the Labour Party and join the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

He made the announcement on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s political programme Politics Today.

According to him, the decision follows internal disagreements within the Labour Party, which he said has drifted from its original ideals.

“I am leaving the Labour Party tomorrow [wednesday]. There is more to it. When there was real peace in the Labour Party, was when they posted back. They redeployed someone with a specific purpose, and because of the antecedent of the individual to make life difficult, particularly for me. What the Labour Party stood for then is no longer what it is today,” he said.

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Baba-Ahmed added that his exit from the party would take effect at midnight, stressing that his next political destination is the PRP.

“I am leaving the Labour Party [at] midnight, and I am joining PRP. PRP is the new destination. PRP is the one with a history. It’s about 75 years old,” he stated.

The PRP, founded in 1978 by the late Aminu Kano, is one of Nigeria’s oldest political movements, known for its progressive ideology.

Baba-Ahmed ran alongside Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi in the 2023 general election.

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Speaking further, on the show, he criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress, warning against the emergence of a one-party state in Nigeria.

He accused the party of weakening opposition groups instead of focusing on “improving security and the economy,” arguing that Nigerians have not seen meaningful “progress” under its leadership.

Baba-Ahmed questioned the government’s handling of security, citing incidents such as the killing of senior military officers, and insisted that the country’s vast resources should translate into better protection for citizens.

The ex-vice presidential candidate stated that any candidate capable of defeating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections must have a clean record, free from allegations of electoral malpractice or corruption.

He urged credible Nigerians who have stayed away from politics to step forward and contest, while also blaming citizens for enabling poor governance by not demanding accountability.

Baba-Ahmed also dismissed the idea of a single opposition presidential candidate, describing it as “impossible”.

Instead, he expressed support for a possible alliance involving ADC chieftains Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, and suggested that the Peoples Redemption Party could emerge as a strong force capable of challenging the APC if properly organised.