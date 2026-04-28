Less than 30 per cent of Venezuela’s oil wells are currently active, a trade group said during a forum Monday, with production hovering around 1 million barrels per day.

Current production is far below the 3 million barrels a day that Caracas was cashing in on two decades ago, with only 8,491 crude oil wells active of 30,722 wells overall, according to the Venezuelan Petroleum Chamber (CPV).

Despite Venezuela holding the world’s largest crude oil reserves, years of corruption, underinvestment, and mismanagement in the country have been compounded by US sanctions, leading to the epic collapse in production.

Monday’s event was attended by US government officials, including United States charge d’affaires John Barrett, as Washington pushes to restore oil production since ousting leftist president Nicolas Maduro in January.

Barrett noted that the private sector, and US companies in particular, will be “the engine of Venezuela’s transformation into a global energy hub.”

CPV president Enrique Novoa called on Washington to fully remove sanctions because it is “what the Venezuelan people deserve as a society.”

Novoa added that multinational energy firms like Chevron and Spain’s Repsol are moving forward with projects in Venezuela.

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Venezuela’s interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, who governs under heavy pressure from Washington, has already pushed through reforms to hydrocarbons and mining laws, opening the door to private investors, both foreign and domestic.

Jovanny Martinez, executive vice president of Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, said more than 3,464 wells have been reactivated.

The industry is aiming to average 1.3 million barrels per day in 2026.

AFP