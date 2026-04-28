NDPHC, NCDMB To Deliver 10MW Power To Odukpani Park

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) are planning to provide a 10 megawatt electricity supply to the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park in Odukpani, Cross River State.

In a statement signed by NDPHC’s Head of Corporate Communications and External Relations, Emmanuel Ojor, the company said the partnership, which began with the submission of an expression of interest in 2025, has progressed with a stakeholder engagement held on 25 February 2026.

The Park in Odukpani is designed as an industrial hub to support downstream oil and gas operators.

The deal will see NDPHC supply the electricity from its Calabar Generation Company Limited, expected to deliver stable, reliable, and sustainable power to the industrial park.

READ ALSO: Crude Oil Production Hits 1.71M BPD – NNPC

It will address longstanding energy constraints affecting manufacturing and processing activities, according to the NDPHC.

According to the statement, the project is expected to drive the production, processing, and distribution of refined petroleum products and gas-based materials.

It will also promote local manufacturing of equipment and components used in the oil and gas sector.