Nigeria Spends $6bn On Imported Clothing Annually — FG

The Federal Government says Nigeria spends approximately $6 billion annually on imported clothing amid challenges facing the local textile industry.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Olajumoke Oduwole, revealed this while speaking to journalists in Abuja.

According to her, the sector continues to grapple with high import volumes, weak infrastructure, and trade malpractices, which have limited domestic production.

She added that smuggling and porous borders have further constrained the growth of local manufacturers.

According to the minister, over 90 percent of widely used fabrics, including Ankara, are imported into the country.

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Oduwole spoke at the commissioning of a garment factory and the unveiling of a new brand, where she urged industry players to target export markets.

She noted that the Federal Government will continue to support the sector to boost production, create jobs, and improve economic growth.

Founder of Mo’Afrique, Omobolanle Olawale, described the launch of the new brand and factory as a milestone for the Nigerian garment industry.

She said the investment reflects a commitment to growth and the development of Nigeria’s local textile sector.