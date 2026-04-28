Zenith Bank Launches Côte D’Ivoire Subsidiary

Zenith Bank Plc has announced the opening of its Côte d’Ivoire subsidiary, marking a pivotal achievement in the Group’s Pan-African expansion strategy.

The new subsidiary was licensed in December 2025 by the Ministry of Finance and Budget, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, and regulated by the UMOA Banking Commission.

It will commence operations from its headquarters at SCI Wall Street, Avenue Noguès, Plateau, Abidjan, according to a statement by the company.

Scheduled to hold on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, the official opening ceremony is expected to attract senior government officials and regulators from Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, continental business leaders, and members of the diplomatic community.

The launch represents a strategic move to deepen the Bank’s presence in Francophone West Africa and strengthen financial intermediation within the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).

Positioned as a gateway for cross-border trade and investment, Zenith Bank Côte d’Ivoire will focus on corporate banking, trade finance, local and offshore banking services, and structured financial solutions tailored to businesses operating across Africa and internationally.

Commenting on the launch, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, said: “From the very beginning, our Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia CFR, set out to build a truly global brand with a strong presence across Africa and key international markets.

“The launch of Zenith Bank Côte d’Ivoire is a bold step in realising that vision; opening a strategic corridor into Francophone West Africa and reinforcing our commitment to facilitating trade, investment, and enterprise growth across the continent.

“As we continue to expand thoughtfully and strategically, we remain focused on delivering world-class banking solutions that connect African businesses to global opportunities.”

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The new subsidiary will be headed by MD/CEO Cédric Tano, a seasoned banking executive with over two decades of experience. Speaking ahead of the official opening, he said, “We are proud to establish Zenith Bank’s presence in Côte d’Ivoire at a time of strong economic growth in the country and increasing regional integration.

“Our focus is to showcase the Zenith brand as a customer-centric institution that combines global best practices with deep local insight. We are well-positioned to support businesses with innovative financing solutions, facilitate cross-border trade, and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the Ivorian economy and the wider WAEMU region.”

The Côte d’Ivoire launch forms part of Zenith Bank’s broader continental growth strategy.

In addition to the Anglophone countries where it currently operates, and in line with the expansion into the Francophone market, the Bank has commenced its entry process into the CEMAC (Central African Economic and Monetary Community) region, with Cameroon as the focal point.