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2027: Tinubu Endorses Hamzat As Lagos APC Consensus Governorship Candidate

Hamzat is the deputy governor of Lagos State, a position he has held since 2019.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated April 29, 2026
Twitter
Hamzat served as a commissioner during Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos governor between 1999 and 2007. Photo: X@aonanuga1956

 

President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, for the 2027 governorship election.

Tinubu endorsed Hamzat on Wednesday following a meeting with members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos APC at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. 

GAC members were led by Tajudeen Olusi and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

“President Tinubu formally endorses the Lagos APC consensus governorship candidate Obafemi Hamzat at a meeting with members of the Lagos Governance Advisory Council, led by Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga wrote, while sharing photos from the meeting on his X handle.

More to follow…

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