Delta: Policemen Who Killed Suspect In Viral Video Will Be Tried For Murder — PPRO

The Delta State Police Command has said that the policeman who shot and killed a suspect in Effurun, as captured in a viral video, will be tried for murder.

The spokesperson of the Command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday, said the cop, identified as one ASP Nuhu Usman, had been moved to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to face disciplinary action.

Edafe said that the officer acted unprofessionally and likened his violent action to one that could not be explained unless from a spiritual perspective.

When asked why Usman’s face was covered in the press statement issued by the Command announcing his arrest, the PPRO said it was the professional thing to do.

The extra-judicial killing of 28-year-old Mene Ogidi by the ASP has sparked outrage online.

According to the police, the incident occurred on April 26, 2026, when operatives attached to Area Command Effurun acted on intelligence that the deceased had been apprehended while allegedly attempting to waybill a parcel containing “a Beretta pistol with four rounds of ammunition.”

The Command further stated that “the police officer leading the team, ASP Nuhu Usman, in clear violation of Force Order 237 and the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force, discharged his firearm, leading to the death of the suspect”.

Watch the full interview below.