FG Declares May 1 Public Holiday To Mark Workers’ Day

The Federal Government has declared Friday, May 1, 2026, a public holiday in observance of this year’s International Workers’ Day.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the government, as he extended congratulations to Nigerian workers.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, on Thursday, the minister commended workers across the country for their dedication and contributions to national development.

He emphasised that the efforts of Nigerian workers remain central to the nation’s growth and prosperity, urging them to continue upholding the values of patriotism, productivity, and commitment to duty.

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“The Federal Government has declared Friday, 1st May 2026, a public holiday to celebrate this year’s International Workers Day.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this on behalf of the Federal Government. He congratulated workers across the country on this year’s celebration.

“The Minister commended Nigerian workers for their hard work and dedication to national development. He noted that their efforts are essential for the nation’s growth and prosperity,” the statement read.

Tunji-Ojo also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare and security, as well as fostering an enabling environment for economic growth.

While wishing workers a successful celebration, the minister urged Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding, and to use the occasion to reflect on the importance of unity and diligence in nation-building.