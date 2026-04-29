GTCO Profit In Q1 Grows To N303bn On Strong Interest Income

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc’s newly released unaudited group financial results for Q1 ended March 31, 2026, have seen its profit before tax grow by 0.88% YoY to N302.891 billion compared to the N300 billion in Q1 2025.

Profit after tax, however, declined by 15.42% to N218.126 billion, primarily due to higher tax liabilities.

During the period, Habari Pay Ltd emerged as the most profitable non-banking subsidiary, reporting a pre-tax profit of N3.75 billion, up from N1.664 billion in Q1 2025.

While interest income was put at N466.997 billion; +17.52% YoY, interest expenses were N110.704 billion; +39.75% YoY.

Net interest income: N356.293 billion; +11.98% YoY, net fee and commission income: N69.796 billion; +3.99% YoY. loan impairments: N7.949 billion; 41.05% YoY, and net interest income after impairment: N348.343 billion; 14.33% YoY

Earnings per share were reported as N5.89; -24.78% YoY. total assets: N18.746 trillion; +5.54%, loans and advances to customers: N3.171 trillion; +1.25%, customers’ deposit: N13.208 trillion; +5.27%. and shareholders’ funds were put at N3.626 trillion; +6.28% YoY

The bank’s strong performance was driven by a combination of factors: strong interest and non-interest income, low loan impairments, etc.

Although cash and bank balances exceed the book values of loans, advances, and investment securities, the interest income from these assets, at N88 billion, is significantly lower compared to the interest income from loans and securities

Interest income from loans and advances continues to drive the bank’s earnings. The bank made N183 billion from its lean loan portfolio of N3.2 trillion.

It earned higher from its investment in securities, N187 billion; up 8.95% and 40% of total interest income.

Interest expenses on customer deposits continue to drive total interest expenses, accounting for 92% of the N110.7 billion total, a 34% increase year-on-year.

Despite this, net interest income remained strong at N356 billion, reflecting a 12% increase compared to Q1 2025.

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The company has continued to record low impairments, which have supported the bank’s core income. Loan impairment decreased by 41% year-on-year to N7.9 billion, resulting in a 14.33% increase in net income after impairment charges, which grew to N348.343 billion in Q1 2026

It earned N80 billion from fees and commissions, driven by N22 billion from e-business and N16.7 billion from credit-related fees and commissions.

Additionally, it made over N20 billion in net foreign exchange realized trading gains. These factors strengthened the bank’s non-interest income.

On the expense side, operating expenses, including staff expenses, depreciation, and other operating expenses, increased by 14% to N139 billion.

The statement of financial position shows that total assets grew by 5.54% to N18.746 trillion, driven by growth in customers’ deposits.

The bank mobilised about N661 billion in deposits in Q1, taking total customers’ deposits to N13.208 trillion. This accounts for over 70% of total assets.