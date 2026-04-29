King Charles Blends History With Humuor In Washington

Here are his top quips:

Bringing Down The House

“I cannot help noticing the readjustments to the East Wing, Mr. President, following your visit to Windsor Castle last year,” Charles said at the state dinner.

“I am sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own small attempt at real-estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814,” he added, to much laughter from the room.

British troops set fire to the White House and other public buildings in August 1814 as part of the Burning of Washington.

Playing The Wilde Card

Speaking to Congress, Charles broke the ice with a quote from Irish author, poet and playwright Oscar Wilde to make a point about the “special relationship” between the United States and Britain.

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“Our destinies as nations have been interlinked. As Oscar Wilde said, ‘We have really everything in common with America nowadays except, of course, language!'”

Life Of The Party

Just before his dinner toast, Charles quoted a Shakespearean plea for peace — but ended with a winking reference.

“Thank you, Mr. President and Mrs. Trump, for your splendid dinner this evening, which may I say is a very considerable improvement on the Boston Tea Party,” he said, referring to the 1773 act of defiance where protesters dumped tea into Boston Harbor.

Two Georges

Speaking to Congress, Charles referred to the potent symbolism of the American capital city.

“This is a city which symbolizes a period in our shared history, or what Charles Dickens might have called A Tale of Two Georges: the first president, George Washington, and my five times great-grandfather, King George III,” he said.

“King George, as you know, never set foot in America. And please rest assured, ladies and gentlemen, I am not here as part of some cunning rearguard action.”

We Call It Football

Millions of fans are set to visit the United States, Canada and Mexico in June for the first-ever World Cup shared by three nations.

Charles, as Head of the Commonwealth, noted at the state dinner that, “In just a few weeks, the United States and Canada will be among those to welcome the world as hosts of the FIFA World Cup. So in one sense, Mr. President, as heads of state, we are joint hosts.”

“We call this game, by the way, football,” he added.

Speaking French

At the dinner, Charles referenced previous comments by Trump aimed at European allies he accuses of freeloading on defense since World War II.

“You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German,” the British monarch said.

“Dare I say that, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French.”

AFP