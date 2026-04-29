We Won’t Allow Religion Divide Oyo — Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that religion will never be allowed to divide the people of Oyo State, stressing that they are one and will always remain one.

The governor stated this while bidding farewell to pilgrims intending to perform the 2026 Hajj at the Oyo State Hajj Camp, Olodo, Ibadan, urging the people of Oyo State to pray for God’s guidance in choosing the next set of leaders who would continue where his administration stops in 2027.

He also tasked the pilgrims to use the opportunity of their pilgrimage to the Holy Land to pray for both Oyo State and Nigeria as the electioneering period approaches.

The governor further enjoined the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state.

READ ALSO: Makinde Hosts Peter Obi, South-East Leaders In 2027 Consultations

He said: “In Oyo State, we are all one. We won’t allow religion to divide us. I charge the intending pilgrims to pray for our state and country when they get to the Holy Land, because this is the period leading to the next election and a new set of leaders would emerge.

“Whatever decision we make, we will have to live with it for the next four years. So, I want you to pray for our state and country.

“There is a lot of discussion going on right now on the choice of who would become the next governor. The conversation going on is about a Muslim being my successor, but I want you to pray that God should choose the person who would sustain the achievements and the good works we are doing in the state.

“What matters most is that we must stay united. The progress of Oyo State is what is important to us, and I believe God will answer our prayers.

“For us in Oyo State, religion is not an issue. We have all religions in our various families, and we have always coexisted peacefully. So, I have told those talking about Muslim candidature that we should not be stampeded into taking decisions on the basis of religion, and I know they understand me.”

Governor Makinde, while responding to some of the requests of the board, promised to complete the ongoing mosque construction and also donate a bus for the use of the board in the state, as well as another bus to ease the movement of pilgrims in Saudi Arabia during Hajj.

Commenting on how Oyo State pilgrims have always been good ambassadors of the state, the governor said: “We have been extremely lucky in Oyo State because our pilgrims have always been different; they have always been good ambassadors of the state.

“So, for the ease of the Hajj operations, I will give a new bus to the Oyo State pilgrims in the Holy Land. I will also donate another one for the use of the board here.

“On this note, I want to congratulate the intending pilgrims and wish you a safe journey.”

Governor Makinde also used the occasion to commend the chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Sheikh Wahab Atere, and members of the board for the successful planning and coordination of the 2026 Hajj operations.

Earlier in his welcome address, Sheikh Atere noted that 1,036 intending pilgrims would perform the Hajj rites from Oyo State, appreciating Governor Makinde for his continuous support to the Muslim community and the board towards a smooth 2026 Hajj exercise.

He explained that, with the support of the governor, the state has secured visas and befitting accommodation for all the intending pilgrims, who will be airlifted in batches starting from May 3, 2026.

Also, in their separate goodwill messages, the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, and former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, thanked Governor Makinde for his unwavering support to the Muslim Ummah, charging the intending pilgrims to remain focused, be good ambassadors of the state, and perform the Hajj rites devotedly.

The event had in attendance the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde; President of the Oyo State Customary Court of Appeal, Honourable Justice Tajudeen Muhammad Abdulganiyu; Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; PDP South-West Woman Leader, Alhaja Bose Adedibu; Chairman, Ibadan Airport Upgrade Committee, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi; Chairman of Local Government Chairmen in Oyo State, Hon. Sikiru Sanda; commissioners and other top government functionaries.

Also in attendance were the Chief Imam of Ibadanland and Grand Imam of Oyo State, Sheikh Abdulganiyu Agbotomokekere; Executive Secretary, Muslims in South-Western Nigeria, Prof. Wole Abass; Prof. Kamil Oloso; and members of the League of Imams and Alfas.