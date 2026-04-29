[UPDATED] Why I Investigated Pastor Jerry Eze For Six Months For Alleged Money Laundering — EFCC Chair

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has said that he investigated the Lead Pastor of Streams of Joy International, Jerry Eze, for six months for alleged money laundering.

Olukoyede disclosed this at the Jerry Eze Foundation Business Grant Award Ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday.

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He said that the agency observed that there was a domiciliary account where dollars and pounds were “dropping like raindrops” from different countries.

“I am going to embarrass you today. I never wanted to say it, but I just felt that was my little way of making this contribution.

“I investigated this man for six months for money laundering. We work by intelligence, we work by petitions.

“At some point, there was an account, a domiciliary account; dollars, pounds were dropping like raindrops from Colombia, from America, from Sri Lanka, even from Togo.

“I said, ‘Who is this man?’ Yes, I have been hearing about his name. I have seen his face a couple of times. I never bothered about what he was doing; he is a pastor,” Olukoyede said.

“So, they said it’s one Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy. Go and investigate him. So, we went into investigation; we combed the books. Yes, we saw the money coming in.

“So, my investigating officer came to me one day and said, ‘Sir, this is the preliminary report.’ I said I would like to see this man. Go and invite him.

“So, he (Eze) came to my office. I saw him. I had seen that face, but I didn’t know it was him, because I saw somebody who came in with baggy trousers, a T-shirt, and some punk with a pattern.

“I was almost going to say, ‘Go and call your pastor, my friend; go and bring your bishop,’” the EFCC chief said.

Olukoyede, however, said that after concluding the investigation, he invited Eze, who is also the Convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), and commended him.

“So, he told me what happens, how the money came, and how he has been helping people and all of that. I told him, ‘I didn’t call you here to explain to me. We’ve already done our work. I called you here to commend you,” he added.

Olukoyede said that the EFFC also has a preventive mandate, adding that the agency should also identify with righteous people with integrity.

The EFCC chairman urged him to continue to keep his hands clean, because the anti-graft agency, according to him, “will always come for you”.

“The only thing that is remaining now is to give you a letter of validation, but I’m not going to give you because I’ll still continue to monitor your finances,” he told the pastor.