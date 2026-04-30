ADC Leadership Crisis: Supreme Court Vacates Status Quo Ante Bellum Order

The Supreme Court has vacated the Court of Appeal ruling, which directed parties in the suit over the leadership crisis rocking the African Democratic Party (ADC) to maintain the status quo ante bellum.

A three-member panel of the appellate court had dismissed the appeal of David Mark challenging the jurisdiction of Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to entertain the suit by Nafiu Gombe on the leadership of the ADC.

The appellate court, in its decision, held that the appeal was not only premature but also brought without leave of the trial court.

It subsequently ordered that the matter be returned to the trial for expeditious hearing, adding that parties should maintain the status quo ante bellum.

Following the order of the status quo, the Independent National Electoral Commission subsequently de-recognised the Mark-led leadership pending the resolution of the authentic leadership of the ADC by the court.

Dissatisfied, Mark approached the apex court to challenge the ruling of the appellate court as well as an order staying the order for maintenance of status quo ante bellum.

More to follow…