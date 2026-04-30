Bandits Demand ₦1bn Ransom For Abducted Ekiti Worshippers

Gunmen who abducted several worshippers during an attack on a Christ Apostolic Church parish in Ekiti State have demanded a ransom of ₦1bn for the victims’ release.

Residents of Eda Oniyo in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state, where the incident occurred, are still grappling with fear and grief.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the church during a revival programme around 7:15 p.m., opening fire for over 30 minutes before whisking away 15 people into a nearby forest.

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The attack also claimed the life of a visiting pastor, while the families of the abducted continue to await updates on rescue efforts.

Following the attack, community leaders have intensified calls for improved security presence in the area.

They also urged the state government to consider suspending evening programmes and other late-night gatherings as a temporary measure to prevent a repeat of the incident.

In response, Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Michael Falade, visited the affected community and ordered the immediate deployment of a joint security team comprising police officers, military personnel, and other security operatives for coordinated bush-combing operations.

Falade assured residents that security agencies were working tirelessly to ensure the safe rescue of all abducted victims.

“We will do everything within our capacity to ensure those kidnapped are rescued alive and reunited with their families,” he said during the visit.

The traditional ruler of the community, the Eleda of Eda Oniyo, Oba Julius Oladipo Owodola, condemned the attack, describing it as unfortunate and disturbing.

He appealed to both the state and federal governments to strengthen security architecture in the community and surrounding areas, which residents say have become increasingly vulnerable to attacks.

Security operations are ongoing, but no official confirmation has been made regarding any release or negotiation progress.