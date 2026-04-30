Dangote Cement’s Q1 Profit Hits N421.1bn

Dangote Cement Plc has reported a profit before tax of N421.1 billion for the first quarter of 2026.

Its recently filed financial statements on the Nigerian Exchange said the growth reflected a 35% year-on-year increase from N311.9 billion in Q1 2025, driven largely by strong topline growth.

Revenue rose to N1.19 trillion from N994.6 billion.

Cement and clinker sales accounted for 99.99% of total revenue, while other products contributed a marginal 0.01%, reflecting the company’s core focus.

Earnings per share rose to N19.14 from N12.29, while on the balance sheet, retained earnings increased to N1.8 trillion from N1.5 trillion, indicating sustained value creation.

Key Highlights

Revenue: N1.19 trillion, up 20.45% YoY

Cost of sales: N448.7 billion, up 10.18% YoY

Gross profit: N749.3 billion, up 27.56% YoY

Selling and distribution costs: N177.5 billion, up 15.55% YoY

Operating profit: N506.1 billion, up 27.37% YoY

Finance costs: N98.2 billion, down from N129.3 billion

Pretax profit: N421.1 billion, up 35% YoY

Retained earnings: N1.8 trillion, up 20.91% YoY

On the income statement, full-year revenue of N1.198 trillion was driven primarily by cement and clinker sales of N1.197 trillion, with sales volume rising to 7.4 million tonnes from 6.5 million tonnes.

Revenue from other products remained minimal at N78 million, up from N6 million in Q1 2025.

Reflecting higher volumes, the cost of sales increased by 10.18% to N448.7 billion, resulting in gross profit of N749.3 billion, compared to N587.3 billion recorded in the prior year.

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After accounting for administrative expenses of N71.5 billion, selling and distribution costs of N177.5 billion, other income of N5.2 billion, and impairment charges of N704 million, operating profit rose to N506.1 billion.

Finance costs declined to N98.2 billion from N129.3 billion, and, together with finance income of N3.04 billion and gains on net monetary position of N10.1 billion, contributed to a pretax profit of N421.1 billion.

Following an income tax expense of N100.06 billion, profit after tax settled at N321.09 billion, up from N209.2 billion, with earnings per share increasing to N19.14 from N12.29.

On the balance sheet, total assets remained largely flat at N6.03 trillion, with property, plant, and equipment standing as the largest asset class at N3.7 trillion.

Total liabilities narrowed to N3.1 trillion from N3.4 trillion, with trade and other payables of N1.3 trillion representing the largest share of the company’s obligations.

On the equity side, retained earnings rose to N1.8 trillion from N1.5 trillion, supporting total equity of N2.8 trillion, up from N2.6 trillion in the prior year.